2020 is turning out to be a great year for smartphone enthusiasts. Anyone looking to upgrade their phone this year won't run short of devices - no matter the price range. Realme is now blurring the line between budget and mid-range phones with its upcoming Realme 6 series, which is to be launched in India on March 5.

Realme has been aggressive with its approach in the budget segment and there's no stopping the brand from pushing the limits further. The Realme 6 pricing has been leaked ahead of the official launch, which suggests Realme is upping its game in India. This intensifies the competition in the popular affordable segment in India, forcing key players to revisit their strategies.

Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro prices leaked

Realme 6 and 6 Pro are only days away from being officially launched in India. But some reports have already got their hands on the official pricing. The Realme 6 is expected to start at Rs 9,999 and the Realme 6 Pro could launch at Rs 13,999.

There's no way to verify if the leaked pricing of the Realme 6 series is accurate, but it is the same as last year's Realme 5 pricing. Going by the improvements Realme is planning to bring in the successor models, it is possible there could be a hike. But with Realme, you never know.

What to expect from Realme 6 series?

Realme has offered its fans a peek into what's coming in the Realme 6 series. The new smartphones are going to feature 64MP quad-camera setup, a 90Hz display with punch-hole selfie camera and 30W VOOC Flash Charge support. Some of these features are identical to Oppo Reno 3 Pro, which was launched starting at Rs 29,990. It remains to be seen how Realme would manage to bring such a phone in under Rs 10,000.

Realme is going to offer an ultra-wide-angle lens, a telephoto with up to 20x digital zoom, and a macro lens on the back. On the front, Realme 6 Pro is going to feature dual selfie cameras while the vanilla Realme 6 will get a single snapper on the front.

Another noteworthy feature is the 90Hz refresh rate panel. But it will likely to reserved for the Realme 6 Pro - which would also get 30W fast-charging support. Under the hood, Realme 6 Pro is likely going to go with a Snapdragon 720G chipset while the Realme 6 will get an Helio G90 processor. The RAM configurations would also be different in both variants, with the Pro model getting up to 8GB.