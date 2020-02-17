Realme is slowly becoming a household name in India with its competitive smartphones and constant jibes at market leader Xiaomi. The Oppo spin-off manages to stay in the news with its latest launches, but rumours about unannounced phones grab special attention. Now, rumours about a new Realme phone in the offing has hit the web.

Realme has a big event coming up later this month. After GSMA cancelled MWC 2020 this year, Realme's debut at the global tech event was also cancelled. But it is still going ahead with the launch plans with an online-only event to showcase the much-anticipated X50 Pro 5G, which is a flagship from the company. But Realme appears to have plans to launch another phone that sits below the flagship category.

Realme 6: Everything you need to know

Realme 5 series was extremely popular in India. Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro were launched in August last year and it's almost time for an upgrade and rumours are starting to make case for the next Realme phone. Realme 6 is probably next in line and the biggest hint about its launch was dropped on Twitter.

A Twitter user shared a screenshot proof to suggest that Realme 6 is launching in India soon. The smartphone was listed for affiliate partners of Flipkart and it was taken down soon after social media posts started buzzing with the talk about the listing.

It is not clear if the Realme 6 listing was intentional, but it appears like a mistake and an early sign that the handset is indeed coming.

Prior to this leak, Realme 6 series received BIS certification for the model numbers RMX2020, RMX2030, RMX2040 and RMX2061, suggesting these are for Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6S and Realme 6i. But what generally spikes interest among consumers is any leak about the phone's specs and features.

A Geekbench listing for Realme 6 confirmed a MediaTek Helio P90 chipset. Other leaks have suggested Realme 6 will bag a penta-camera set up to include an ultra-wide-angle, macro and a depth sensor. The fifth lens will probably be a ToF sensor.

Since Realme is packing all of its premium phones with fast-charging support, Realme 6, too, will have 20W VOOC Charging support. The smartphone is also likely to get a punch-hole display as suggested by a leaked image of the phone.

Realme 6 is expected to launch in March. Going by the pricing of the Realme 5 series, we can expect Realme 6 to start at around Rs 10,000.