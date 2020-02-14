GSMA's decision to cancel MWC 2020 has hurt some brand's launch plans and Realme is one of them. But fans who were anticipating the release of Realme X50 Pro 5G have no reason to be disappointed as the company is still going ahead with its plans to launch the flagship on February 24. Except, there won't be an MWC floor and the launch event will be streamed online.

Realme X50 Pro 5G will make a dent in the premium smartphone space and I might even challenge the Mi 10 Pro, which was recently launched by Xiaomi. Realme is already taking not-so-subtle jibes at its arch-rival Xiaomi ahead of the big release.

Realme Europe has been teasing several features of the upcoming X50 Pro 5G from its Twitter account. One specific feature that caught everyone's attention was the 65W SuperDart Charge, which seemed like an opportunity for Realme CEO Madhav Sheth to roast Xiaomi.

"Not 50W, but 65W. Introducing DART Charge Technology! No heating while charging, Enjoy Gaming while Charging, Enhanced Battery Life. See you in Madrid on 24th Feb," Madhav tweeted responding to Realme Europe's tweet revealing the incredible battery feature in the X50 Pro 5G.

To give a little perspective here, Xiaomi's Mi 10 Pro supports 50W fast charging, which clearly gave Realme a chance to boast of its upgrade. Besides this, Realme also confirmed several other key features in the X50 Pro 5G, which make it a solid flagship contender.

Realme X50 Pro 5G

Going through Realme Europe's tweets, it is confirmed that Realme X50 Pro 5G will feature a 90Hz Super AMOLED fullscreen display, dual-mode 5G with NSA and SA implementations, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. The teaser images also show a glimpse of the phone, which confirms the presence of a USB Type-C port for charging.

We are certain that Realme will continue to reveal more features about the X50 Pro in the coming days to keep up the hype around its new launch. Some expected features include up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.0 storage, up to 256GB, and Wi-Fi 6 support.

In short, Realme X50 Pro 5G won't target Xiaomi alone, but also pose a threat for Samsung in the premium category.