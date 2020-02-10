Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 is just around the corner. Like every year, it will be held in Barcelona and the dates have already been confirmed for the mobile conference, which will be held from February 24 till 27. MWC is a busy platform for smartphone companies trying to grab a share of the limelight. As for consumers, it is an exciting time of the year as there's so much action happening on the MWC floor.

A lot of big brands are going to have a stall at MWC and the attendees are going to be left with aching feet during the four-day conference. There are a lot of expectations from MWC, but the Coronavirus outbreak has already forced some brands to bail out of the event. Despite a few less attendees, there are still a lot of companies are participating.

If you're just as excited about MWC 2020, here are a few announcements you should really watch out of for.

Realme

Realme has confirmed that it will launch a flagship smartphone at the MWC 2020, marking the brand's global debut. Realme will unveil a new 5G flagship, the X50 Pro 5G, the company CMO Xu Qi Chase confirmed on Weibo.

According to leaks, Realme X50 Pro 5G will feature a Snapdragon 865 chipset, Android 10-based Realme UI, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, dual punch-hole selfie cameras and more. The new smartphone is to be launched alongside a Realme smart TV and a smart band.

Oppo

Realme won't be alone at the MWC as it can still look up to its parent company Oppo, which will also have a booth at the event. Oppo's presence at the MWC isn't new, but there's an important announcement to be made.

Oppo is expected to showcase its own flagship - the Find X2 - at the MWC event. However, the company is going to launch the smartphone at a pre-MWC event. Rumours are rife with details about the phone, which suggest the Find X2 to feature a 2K OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 65W SuperVOOC fast charging technology, Snapdragon 865 chipset and more.

Nokia

Ever since Nokia came back with a bang under the HMD Global ownership, Nokia is familiar with MWC glory. This year isn't going to be different as the Nokia booth will be a busy one. Nokia is expected to debut multiple smartphones during MWC. Fans can expect Nokia 1.3, Nokia 5.2 and Nokia 8.2 5G. Nokia 8.2 5G is going to bag a lot of interest as it won't be a high-end flagship, rather a competitively priced 5G smartphone.

Coronavirus effect on MWC

As the deadly Coronavirus outbreak continues to spread, a lot of companies have withdrawn their participation from MWC 2020. Major tech companies including Amazon, LG, ZTE, Ericsson and Nvidia. Without these companies, there's going to be a huge void left in the MWC floor. This could be the moment for the brands actually attending the major tech show to shine.