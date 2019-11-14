Nokia has been associated with phones for the longest time for consumers, but there will soon be a new product category for the Finnish brand. Xiaomi's success in the Indian smart TV business drove a lot of interest in the space and we saw OnePlus and Motorola join the bandwagon. But the race doesn't end there.

Nokia is expected to join the smart TV category with the launch of a 55-inch 4K smart TV. But Nokia won't be doing it all alone. Flipkart had announced last week that it struck a deal with the Finnish company to launch a Nokia TV in India. It looks like the plan is finally coming to fruition.

While the exact details of Nokia TV's launch haven't been revealed, the new smart TV is expected to be launched sometime early next month. But a new report has revealed some interesting details about Nokia TV ahead of the launch.

According to The Times of India, Nokia TV will run Android 9.0 out-of-the-box to support a wide range of apps via Play Store, feature Intelligent Dimming technology for a better quality image, which practically translates to better contrast, deeper blacks and vibrant colours. The smart TV is also going to have JBL-powered audio.

Considering it is a smart TV, Nokia TV will include popular streaming apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and others. With its pricing, Nokia TV is expected to target tier-2 and tier-3 cities. Flipkart might follow the same pricing strategy for Nokia TV as it employed in Motorola TVs.

While Motorola smart TVs come in five screen sizes, there's no word if Nokia TV would also come in different sizes. Motorola TVs start at Rs 13,999 for the 32-inch variant and go as high as 64,999 for the 65-inch model.

Even though there's no clarity on whether the new Nokia TV will have a QLED, OLED or LCD panel, the obvious choice will be the latter. Flipkart will keep Nokia TV's pricing in check by using the affordable LCD panel and attract the masses with screen sizes and other features - a strategy that has worked well for Xiaomi.