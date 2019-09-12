OnePlus isn't the first smartphone brand to make its way into the smart TV industry and it isn't the last as well. Brands like Xiaomi and Samsung have proved that presence in both smartphone and TV categories is lucrative and OnePlus saw a potential to offer consumers a new lifestyle product. As it turns out, Motorola is making a debut in the smart TV space ahead of OnePlus TV launch in India.

The Lenovo-owned smartphone manufacturer hasn't had the same success as its rivals in the smartphone industry, but it is making its presence felt with new launches. The teasers for a new affordable Moto phone, Moto E6s, have already been shared widely, confirming that it will be available exclusive via Flipkart. But there's an interesting teaser about a Motorola TV that is getting all the attention.

If you're all excited about seeing a Moto TV, there's a small catch. The ground reality is that Motorola is only lending its name to Flipkart so it can capitalise on the popularity of the brand and sell smart TVs under a familiar moniker. Everything from product development to manufacturing and inventory management to advertising will be taken care of by Flipkart and Motorola will get a cut from the profit for agreeing to the brand licensing agreement.

That said, despite Motorola being an international brand, its upcoming smart TV will be available only in India. The official launch is going to take place alongside Moto E6s on September 16. OnePlus is also launching its smart TV exclusively in India, but it plans to bring the product to other markets depending on how the response is from its important market.

As for the Motorola Smart TV itself, BGR reported that it will have slim bezels, a dedicated large sound bar with a 30W speaker, DTS TruSurround and Dolby Audio. The sources told the publication that there will be MEMC technology for the TV display panel and 60Hz standard refresh rate.

Motorola's smart TV won't get in competition with OnePlus TV directly, as the latter is targeting the premium sector while the former will compete against the likes of Xiaomi, Kodak, and Vu TVs in India. But Xiaomi is launching a new smart TV, likely Redmi TV 70, in India on September 17, which will steal all the limelight from Motorola Smart TV.

Further details about the Motorola Smart TV are not known at the moment, but we'll know more as early as next week. Stay tuned for updates.