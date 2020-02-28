After much-anticipation and teasers, Realme confirmed that its Realme 6 series will be launched in India on March 5, 2020. The new series will include Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro, but there's another surprise in the offing - the Realme smart band.

Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme mobiles, tweeted a promotional poster of the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro, confirming that these new phones will pack a 64MP camera. The poster had their new brand ambassador, Salman Khan, holding a Realme 6, on which a pill-shaped hole-punch was visible on the front. It most probably suggests a dual selfie camera. Also, the mobiles come in blue, purple and orange colours.

Realme 6, 6 Pro: What we know

The 'ProDisplay' tag most likely hints at improvements in the display quality and features as compared to the Realme 5 series. Realme 6 Pro has a 90Hz display. It needs to be seen whether it will have an IPS LCD screen or an AMOLED display.

It is interesting to note that the Realme 5 series is still new and fresh in the market, having been released just last year in August. And yet, spotted some weeks ago on the Wi-Fi Alliance database was the Realme 6 along with the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC. According to reports, it has a 4,300mAh battery and supports Bluetooth 5.0 standard for wireless connectivity.

Meanwhile, the Realme 6 pro was certified by Singapore's IMDA.

Some key specs of the Realme 6 Pro:

6GB RAM

Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor

6.4 inches display

Android 10

Internal memory - 64GB

Memory expandable up to 256GB

Realme 6 series pricing and availability

While the Realme 5 is priced under Rs 10,000 and Realme 5 Pro was launched at Rs 13,999, Realme 6 is expected to be around Rs 11,000, and Realme 6 Pro is expected to be around Rs 15,000.

Realme has also set up a 'Blind order' option, where everyone has a chance to make sure they get a unit of the Realme 6 series by ordering the phone before its launch and getting it before everyone else.

How it works: by paying an amount of Rs 1,000 on Realme's event website, between 26th February and 4th March, you can book yourself a Realme 6 mobile. And on the sale say you just pay the remaining amount to get your very own Realme 6 mobile. By this, the website mentions that everyone has a "100 per cent chance to buy the new product in advance."