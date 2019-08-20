Is Redmi Note 7 the new-age Nokia 3310? Close
The Indian smartphone market has been booming with companies like Vivo, Oppo, Realme, and Redmi competing to fit their devices in the mid-range segment while providing the latest features and technology. The brands like Vivo, Redmi and Realme who have set up their benchmark in providing peak-ranging technology packed in the most lenient price figures, are trying to beat each other in their own game.

With the unveiling of Realme 5 Pro priced at Rs 13,999, the Chinese smartphone company has again set a new target for the mid-range smartphone manufacturers to beat the tech by their next launches. Realme's success in the mid-range market has been astonishing. Realme has a successful list of launching impeccable smartphones like Realme X, Realme 3 Pro and Realme 3i within the Rs 16,000 price point. Realme this time is trying to break its own price to spec ratio by competing with Realme X.

Realme 5
Quad camera by RealmeFlipkart

With multiple phones floating in the market, here is the comparison of Realme 5 Pro with Redmi Note 7 Pro, which lies in the same sub-price range and will be directly competing with the new launch.

Display: Bigger, brighter and better

Realme 5 Pro hosts a 6.53 inch AMOLED display that boasts a pixel density of 395 ppi, producing visuals of 1080 x 2340 pixels, through a waterdrop notch on the head. In contrast, the Redmi packs a 6.3-inch drop notch IPS LCD display, boasting visual contrast of 1080 x 2340 pixels, through a pixel density of 409 ppi.

Performance: The key ingredient

Realme 5 Pro is integrated with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset running on the Adreno 616 GPU. The device is run by an octa-core processor powered by 6 GB of RAM. At the same time Redmi Note 7 Pro uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset, running on an octa-core processor, powered by 4 GB of RAM.

Both the devices function on the same operating system of Android 9.0 (Pie), running their respective custom UIs.

Camera: The new-age requirement

Realme hosts a rear quad camera setup that includes a primary 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, coupled with an 8-megapixel depth sensor and a wide-angle lens. The fourth is a 2-megapixel portrait lens with electronic image stabilisation. On the other hand, Redmi Note 7 Pro hosts a 48-megapixel primary camera with a 5MP depth sensor.

Realme also stages in bringing the 16MP shooter in the selfie shooter whereas Redmi Note 7 Pro features a 13MP selfie camera.

Storage: The more the merrier

Realme 5 Pro breaks the barriers of low storages by directly kicking of its base variant with 128GB storage. On the contrary, Redmi Note 7 Pro has been struggling with its base variant hosting a 64GB storage space.

Battery: Everything requires Juice

Realme packs in the box the latest VOOC fast charger to power the 5000mAh battery. In contrast, Redmi Note 7 Pro boxes a 4000mAh battery that supports quick charging.

Price: Reasonable and acceptable

Realme priced the 5 Pro at a competitive price of Rs 13,999 competing Redmi Note 7 Pro at Rs 13,999.

Xiaomi, Redmi Note 7 Pro, India, launch, price
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Neptune Blue modelKVN Rohit/IBTimes India

Although both the smartphones have the same price range, the specifications do matter the most to the customers. But now focusing on the wide differences, Realme 5 Pro might be a better catch for the customers as it has an advanced chipset, powered by more RAM, and has double the storage of Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Realme hosting the AMOLED display will have better viewing angles than the Redmi Note 7 Pro. The battery plays a major role in any smartphone as multiple features need a lot of juice and Realme provides more juice than Redmi with better battery capacity and faster charging.

The latest quad camera facility in Realme is a major attraction that clearly pushes its attractive values than that of Redmi Note 7 Pro. Thus, Realme 5 Pro will be a better option for customers seeking to buy a phone within the Rs 15,000 price range.