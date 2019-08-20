The Indian smartphone market has been booming with companies like Vivo, Oppo, Realme, and Redmi competing to fit their devices in the mid-range segment while providing the latest features and technology. The brands like Vivo, Redmi and Realme who have set up their benchmark in providing peak-ranging technology packed in the most lenient price figures, are trying to beat each other in their own game.

With the unveiling of Realme 5 Pro priced at Rs 13,999, the Chinese smartphone company has again set a new target for the mid-range smartphone manufacturers to beat the tech by their next launches. Realme's success in the mid-range market has been astonishing. Realme has a successful list of launching impeccable smartphones like Realme X, Realme 3 Pro and Realme 3i within the Rs 16,000 price point. Realme this time is trying to break its own price to spec ratio by competing with Realme X.

With multiple phones floating in the market, here is the comparison of Realme 5 Pro with Redmi Note 7 Pro, which lies in the same sub-price range and will be directly competing with the new launch.

Display: Bigger, brighter and better

Realme 5 Pro hosts a 6.53 inch AMOLED display that boasts a pixel density of 395 ppi, producing visuals of 1080 x 2340 pixels, through a waterdrop notch on the head. In contrast, the Redmi packs a 6.3-inch drop notch IPS LCD display, boasting visual contrast of 1080 x 2340 pixels, through a pixel density of 409 ppi.

Performance: The key ingredient

Realme 5 Pro is integrated with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset running on the Adreno 616 GPU. The device is run by an octa-core processor powered by 6 GB of RAM. At the same time Redmi Note 7 Pro uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset, running on an octa-core processor, powered by 4 GB of RAM.

Both the devices function on the same operating system of Android 9.0 (Pie), running their respective custom UIs.

Camera: The new-age requirement

Realme hosts a rear quad camera setup that includes a primary 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, coupled with an 8-megapixel depth sensor and a wide-angle lens. The fourth is a 2-megapixel portrait lens with electronic image stabilisation. On the other hand, Redmi Note 7 Pro hosts a 48-megapixel primary camera with a 5MP depth sensor.

Realme also stages in bringing the 16MP shooter in the selfie shooter whereas Redmi Note 7 Pro features a 13MP selfie camera.

Storage: The more the merrier

Realme 5 Pro breaks the barriers of low storages by directly kicking of its base variant with 128GB storage. On the contrary, Redmi Note 7 Pro has been struggling with its base variant hosting a 64GB storage space.

Battery: Everything requires Juice

Realme packs in the box the latest VOOC fast charger to power the 5000mAh battery. In contrast, Redmi Note 7 Pro boxes a 4000mAh battery that supports quick charging.

Price: Reasonable and acceptable

Realme priced the 5 Pro at a competitive price of Rs 13,999 competing Redmi Note 7 Pro at Rs 13,999.

Although both the smartphones have the same price range, the specifications do matter the most to the customers. But now focusing on the wide differences, Realme 5 Pro might be a better catch for the customers as it has an advanced chipset, powered by more RAM, and has double the storage of Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Realme hosting the AMOLED display will have better viewing angles than the Redmi Note 7 Pro. The battery plays a major role in any smartphone as multiple features need a lot of juice and Realme provides more juice than Redmi with better battery capacity and faster charging.

The latest quad camera facility in Realme is a major attraction that clearly pushes its attractive values than that of Redmi Note 7 Pro. Thus, Realme 5 Pro will be a better option for customers seeking to buy a phone within the Rs 15,000 price range.