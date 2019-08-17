Realme has consistently made its presence felt in the Indian smartphone space with its disruptive products that even take on the market leader Xiaomi. The smartphone maker is once again gearing up to bring the next level of disruption into the market with the launch of the Realme 5 series.

Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro are going to be the next budget kings, at least that's what leaks and rumours are suggesting. But Realme CEO Madhav Sheth might have just added more weight to those rumours by confirming the key specifications as well the pricing of the Realme 5.

According to Sheth, whose Twitter handle is renamed to "Madhav 5 Quad" to hint at Realme 5's quad-camera setup, the upcoming Realme smartphone will be India's first 48MP quad-camera smartphone and to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset. Realme is stealing the thunder from Xiaomi by calling dibs on the Snapdragon 665, which is going to power the upcoming Mi A3 smartphone.

Some achievements on our technology journey

A. 1st to bring 48MP Quad camera smartphone in India

B. World’s 1st Quad camera smartphone under 10k 1st in India

C. Powerful Qualcomm chipset 1st time ever launching in India

All on 20th Aug #ProudIndian#HappyIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/r9xDQt7PwM — Madhav '5'Quad (@MadhavSheth1) August 15, 2019

But the most exciting bit revealed by Sheth is the pricing. Realme 5 is going to be priced under Rs 10,000, which means it will either be Rs 9,999 or Rs 8,999 as a previous report indicated. In both cases, Realme 5 with its four cameras and Snapdragon 665 chipset will raise the stakes higher for incumbents while setting a new standard for budget smartphones.

Who would have thought a quad-camera smartphone would cost less than Rs 10,000. Anything is possible now, especially since brands are on each other's throats to win big in the world's fastest-growing smartphone market. With the launch of Realme 5, many OEMs, including Xiaomi, Vivo, Honor, and others, will definitely feel the heat.

As for the Realme 5, the company has left little to imagine. The quad-camera setup on the back of the Realme 5 will sport a 48MP primary lens, 119-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, super macro and a portrait lens that practically cover all shooting scenarios for camera enthusiasts.

Realme 5 is also going to sport a massive 5,000mAh battery with VOOC fast charging support. Overall, Realme 5 is going to be a force to reckon with. The official unveiling of the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro is set for August 20, where all the details about the price, features, and availability will be revealed. Stay tuned for updates.