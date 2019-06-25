Realme has proven to be quite aggressive in the Indian smartphone market. With a series of successful launches, Realme has made a name for itself in the budget and mid-range segment despite strong resistance from Xiaomi. It recently made its way into the premium category with Realme X in China and it now looks like the next smartphone is going to ride on the hype of innovation.

Realme has teased its next smartphone and the main highlight is going to be the camera. Better yet, it is going to be the first-of-its-kind camera technology we've seen in a smartphone. Of late, there have been several smartphones taking advantage of the 48MP camera craze and Realme wants to set the bar higher.

Realme is going to launch its next smartphone with a quad camera setup, featuring a 64MP primary sensor. The company has already confirmed that it will be using a Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 1/1.72″ sensor with a pixel size of 0.8μm, and 4-in-1 pixel binning. Given the new sensor's size, it is capable of capturing more light than its predecessor Samsung GM1 and rival Sony IMX586.

Here's a glimpse of what this realme prototype can do. Even compared it with some other flagship model in a more premium price segment. Buckle up and #DareToLeap to some real exciting camera experience this year. pic.twitter.com/kVgz9griQy — Madhav X (@MadhavSheth1) June 25, 2019

Realme, as proud as it should of this new technology, showed us what the 64MP Realme smartphone is capable of in the real world. Well ahead of the official launch, Realme shared the photo sample taken with its upcoming 64MP camera smartphone. And as you can imagine, the result is nothing short of breath-taking.

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth shared photo samples taken with the "64MP AI Quad Camera" smartphone and also compared the results with an unnamed flagship said to be "in a more premium price segment."

If Realme has taught us anything so far, it is that it does not fear risks. The first quad-camera smartphone from Realme is going to be as disruptive as other phones it has launched so far. Currently, there's not much known about the upcoming 64MP smartphone, but it is confirmed to be launched in Q4 2019.

Realme calling shotgun on the 64MP tech is certainly impressive. Rivals Xiaomi and Samsung are likely to follow the suit, but it remains to be seen if they can beat Realme to the punch. Stay tuned for updates.