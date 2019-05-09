After number of rumours and leaks, the Oppo's subsidiary, Realme has confirmed that the company will launch the Realme X on May 15 at an event in Beijing. Along with Realme X, the company is also going to launch Realme X Youth Edition, which is also known as Realme 3 Pro. With these devices, Realme is going to foray into Chinese market.

The company took Weibo to announce that the Realme X will come with a 91.2% screen-to-body ratio and come with a pop-up selfie sensor. It is widely expected that both phones will come to India soon after China launch. The company also confirms that the phone will sport an AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner powered by DSP acceleration technology. However, Realme has not divulged any information regarding the launch of Realme X Youth Edition, which was spotted alongside the Realme X on TENAA recently.

Expected specification

As per leaks, the Realme X could feature a 6.5-inch display with no notch on top, which will likely come with Full HD+ resolution, similar to the Realme 3 Pro. The display could reportedly come with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 730 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM.

In terms of optics, the Realme X is likely to feature a 48-megapixel rear camera kept company with a 5-megapixel depth camera. If rumours are to be believed, then the phone will get VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology.

Realme will come to market with three variants of the Realme X – the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant with a price tag of CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,500), the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and the top-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version. Another phone which is said to be in the pipeline is Realme X Pro, which will be powered by Snapdragon 855.

It will be interesting to see Realme's new smartphones take on rivals such as OnePlus and Xiaomi in the home market. Stay tuned for updates.