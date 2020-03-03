If there's any Bollywood affair that will never get old with time, is the one which involves Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai (now Bachchan) and Vivek Oberoi. After breaking with Salman, Aishwarya found solace in Vivek's arms and both her affairs made a lot of noise in the industry, especially in the media thanks to their controversial statements. While Aishwarya was quite open about her relationship with Salman, it wasn't the same with Vivek. Let us tell you why.

Aishwarya and Vivek had started dating after the Miss World 1994 left Salman over his abusive and aggressive nature. The pain and wound was so deep that it turned Salman into a wild animal. Among the trio, it was Vivek who suffered the most after his infamous press conference that rubbed both Salman and Aishwarya the wrong way.

Many people wondered why Aishwarya dumped Vivek who had bailed her out from Salman. People also questioned why Aishwarya never acknowledged her relationship with Vivek just the way she did when she was with Salman.

"She has always stood by Vivek as a friend. They've attended award shows and charitable functions as a couple, travelled together in India and abroad and has also worked together in Kyon... Ho Gaya Na, which was directed by Vivek's friend Sameer Karnick," a source who claimed to be Aishwarya's close friend had told TOI in an old interview.

It was being said that Aishwarya had dumped Vivek as his movies didn't fare well at the box office and eventually started dating Abhishek Bachchan who she got married to. "This is utter rubbish. The relationship ended six months ago and Home Delivery was released much later, in December 2005. Aishwarya never made it obvious that she is more popular than Vivek in India and abroad. She worked with Abhishek in Dhai Akshar Prem Ke in 2000, much before she knew Vivek. She is very close to the Bachchans. She is certainly not dating Abhishek. Incidentally, Abhishek is a friend of Vivek," the source had said.

It is a known fact that Aishwarya never spoke about her break-up with Vivek and never revealed the reason why she decided to part ways with him. In fact, Vivek had to read the newspapers to know why Aishwarya took such a drastic step and never even bothered to clarify her actions.

"Ash had categorically told Vivek that she is not going to marry him. Ash did talk to Vivek about breaking off the relationship. The reasons for their breakup isbest known to them. And no, she doesn't owe any clarification to the media. I know the reason for the breakup but would not like to comment on it since it's personal. She likes Vivek as a friend and she doesn't want to say anything negative about him. But then, if Vivek chooses to hallucinate about a relationship that was long over, it isn't Ash's fault, is it?" the source had concluded.

Well, all said and done, the controversial relationships between Salman, Aishwarya and Vivek is now a closed chapter which will remain etched in the memories for a very long time.