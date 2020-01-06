Sometimes, things get really weird, especially for Bollywood celebrities when their fans go berserk claiming nasty things about them. And Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is no stranger to horrible claims that put her awkward situations.

Two years ago, Aishwarya woke up to a bizarre confession of a 29-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh, Sangeeth Kumar, who had claimed that the Miss World 1994 was his mother. He said that Aishwarya gave birth to him when she was just 14 years old via IVF in 1988.

"I was born to her by IVF in London in 1988. I was brought up in Chodavaram from age three to 27. I was with my grandmother Brinda Krishnaraj Rai's family at the age of one and two in Mumbai. My grandfather Krishnaraj Rai died in April 2017 (March), and my uncle's name in Aditya Rai," Sangeeth had told the media during an interaction at the end of December 2017 in Mangaluru.

Sangeeth believed that his 'mother' Aishwarya Rai who had married Abhishek Bachchan in 2007, got separated from her husband and had been living separately since then. He urged Aishwarya to come and live with him in Mangaluru since he had already spent 27 years without her.

"It's already 27 years since I separated from my family, I miss her a lot. I don't want to go to Vishakapatnam, at least I want my mother's number so that I'll be free," Sangeeth had said.

Though Sangeeth didn't have any documents or pictures or any kind of evidence to prove his claims, he said that he didn't speak up earlier as he was being manipulated by his relatives.

"I'm getting enormous headache and anger at my native place, most of my relatives have manipulated things since childhood, otherwise I would have come back to my mother before itself with clear information. Due to lack of information, I could not come to my mother, so now I got all clarity. Ultimate thing is I want my mom," he had said.

As the world knows that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a mother to her only child Aaradhya who was born on November 16, in 2011.

Well, not just such claims are hard to believe, but also make you wonder, where do these people come from?