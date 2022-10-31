Sajid Khan has been under fire from celebs outside the house and netizens ever since he abused Gautam Vig and his mother. Sajid lost his cool after Gautam sacrificed everyone's ration for his own captaincy. And while the entire house was left fuming, Sajid Khan took it to a whole another level. He not only went on a rant against Vig but also showed him middle finger.

Not stopping at this, Sajid even threatened Gautam and went on abusing him. The Naamkarann actor didn't raise his voice instead kept apologising to everyone inside the house. Now, the whole episode has left audience and celebs watching the show from outside lashing out at Sajid.

Devoleena lashes out at Sajid

"Well for a sec even i thought it was a selfish decision by #GautamVig.But it is still ok.And he has all the rights to do whatever he feels within his limits.But wondering why abusing #Gautam and his mother by #Sajid is not even questioned. It was filthy & cheap. @BiggBoss #bb16," Devoleena tweeted.

"#SajidKhan can't act anymore and is the real monster coming out?? The way he abused #GautamVij is completely disgusting. Disrespecting someone parents is disrespecting ur own. I would hav broken his face.#biggboss16 @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @justvoot @endemolshine," commented Vishal Kotian.

Netizens left fuming

Netizens too have strongly reacted to the whole charade. "Tina is completely right it's not safe if Sajid Khan threatens to break bottles on Gautam's head. #tinaDatta #BiggBoss16 #BiggBoss #BB16@iamTinaDatta," wrote one user. "BB is silent on Sajid Khan using abused words to Gautam and threatening him, also offered food too, why he is getting so much of previllage, from audience point of you, it's demonstrating biased game... I really appreciate Gautams patience..," another user said.