Sajid Khan's participation in Bigg Boss 16 has ruffled many feathers. The director who was accused of sexual harassment and abuse by several women during the #MeToo movement has made a place for himself in the show. While he may be enjoying his time within the BB house, many outside the house have called for his immediate eviction.

Saloni Chopra, Aahana Kumra, Sherlyn Chopra and a journalist had come out with their #metoo allegations against the director. Back then, even Farah Khan, who is Sajid's sister, had come out in support of these women.

What Farah Khan said

"This is a heart-breaking time for my family. We have to work through some very difficult issues. If my brother has behaved in this manner he has a lot to atone for. I don't in any way endorse this behavior and Stand in solidarity with any woman who has been hurt," Khan had tweeted.

Sajid's statement

With immense backlash and public furore, Sajid had to step down as the director of his film - Housefull. "In the wake of all the allegations against me and the pressure being put on my family, my producer n the stars of my film Houseful4, I must take the moral responsibility of stepping down from my directorial post," he had said.

FWICE comes out in support of Sajid Khan

The Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal had earlier urged Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, to oust Sajid from the house. However, FWICE has said that since Sajid has already served his ban, he has all the rights to earn his livelihood.

"During this action initiated by the IFTDA and the FWICE, Sajid Khan was issued the non-cooperation from FWICE and was banned from working in the Film Industry for one year. Sajid Khan had co-operated with the IFTDA and FWICE and obeyed the decision of the POSH Committee. FWICE was satisfied with his behaviour during the period of his Ban and after the completion of the one year of this punishment, the BAN on Shri Sajid Khan was lifted by the FWICE on 14.03.2019. Sajid Khan has now entered into the BIGG BOSS to earn his living," a HT report said.