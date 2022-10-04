Bigg Boss 16 is back and with its fare share of controversies too. One of the prime ones being – bringing #metoo accused Sajid Khan as a contestant on the show. While at one time the nation vowed to stand together with the women who accused the men in these powerful positions accountable and to ask for justice, many have questioned the channel's decision to get the director as a contestant.

Amid all the backlash the show is facing, let us take you back to what happened between him and his then assistant director Saloni Chopra. In her blog on October 11, 2018; Saloni had accused Sajid of abusing her mentally and emotionally for months.

Saloni revealed that Sajid used to call her at odd hours and expected her to leave everything she was doing to answer the call. Saloni added that the calls at those odd hours were never about work but about what she was wearing and how she should send him her photos. Chopra added that he started emotionally abusing her by saying things like she didn't have it in her or she didn't give him a boner.

I finally decided to share my story with you. Writing this was like re-living all that horrible past I’d chosen to let go of, but I knew if I don’t today, I may never. So here’s #metoo #MetooIndia https://t.co/brouTYIBC7 — Saloni Chopra (@imsalonichopra) October 11, 2018

Saloni reveals harrowing details

She revealed that he also used to share details about his sexual life with his then girlfriend (a top actress). "He'd talk about his dick and how big it apparently is and his sexual needs. He would ask me to touch his dick and get irritated with me when I said I didn't want to," she wrote in her blog.

"This one time, during a costume trial for a character in the movie he came in to see the girl in the outfit and asked her to lift her skirt and show her ass to him, she looked at me confused and I asked Sajid if it was necessary. She lifted her skirt and he started insulting her telling her she didn't have any breasts or any ass, how did she think she'd become an actress?"

Saloni added that after months when she knew she would die than take his behaviour anymore, she asked him if it was sex he wanted. To which, the Himmatwala director allegedly said that in the industry there was no such thing as a one time casting couch. Women who want to rise up need to be a 'keep' to move ahead and do as their masters say.