After Saloni Chopra accused Sajid Khan of sexual harassment, another actress has described the director's alleged inappropriate behaviour. In the wake of MeToo movement, Aahana Kumra revealed an incident wherein Sajid allegedly made obscene remarks on her.

Best known for her role in Lipstick Under My Burkha, Aahana said that though Sajid never touched her but once asked her if she would have sex with a dog if she is given Rs 100 crore.

"I had a meeting with Sajid Khan about a year ago, knowing the fact that he is a shady guy. I met him and he did the same thing that Saloni (Chopra) has written about him. Same drill — you go to his house, you are escorted to his room which is pretty dark. He makes you watch what he's watching. He did not make a pass at me, but he said that he wanted to get to know me. When I asked him why we can't sit outside, he said his mother was sitting there so why trouble her," Aahana told Bombay Times.

"I asked him to switch on the lights of the room, which he did. You have to be assertive here. He wanted to chat with me. I told him my mom's a police officer which I think made him behave. But he still asked me bizarre questions like, 'Would you have sex with a dog if I gave you '100 crores'? He didn't touch me."

"I guess he was trying to give me gyaan on how I need to be a dumbf*** or laugh at his sexist jokes, if I wanted to be a mainstream heroine in his films. He implied that I think too much and that I am too vocal about what I think. Hence, I am not mainstream actress material. Point being, you can meet anyone, but be wise about who you work with," she added.

Earlier, Saloni had narrated her ordeal of how Sajid had allegedly sexually harassed her over a period of time. She had said that the director, after hiring her as an assistant director, would ask her to touch his genitals, and would make insulting remarks on her private body parts.