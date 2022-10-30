Trouble intensifies for Bigg Boss 16 contestant- filmmaker Sajid Khan. Ever since the Housefull filmmaker entered the house, the channel and the makers of the show have been facing flak for allowing '#MeToo' accused as one of the contestants in the house.

Several celebrities as well as netizens on social media have opposed his entry. Many of them have even signed a petition to eliminate Sajid Khan in the very first week. However, makers nor host Salman Khan reacted to the ongoing controversy. Director Sajid Khan is still one of the contestants in the house and has completed a month inside the house.

On Saturday evening, Sherlyn Chopra along with her lawyer went to the Juhu police station in Mumbai to record a statement against filmmaker Sajid Khan, she addressed the media stationed outside the police station and alleged that she has been receiving no help from the cops. She also accused the host of Bigg Boss 16 Salman Khan of helping and supporting Sajid Khan.

Sherlyn breaks into tears as she addresses the media

As per a video shared on various paparazzo accounts, Sheryln with teary eyes said, "Sajid Khan ke sar par kisi aur nahin, Salman Khan sir ka hanth hain. Unke hontein, Sajid Khan ka koi baal tak baka nahin kar sakta hai (Sajid Khan is being protected by Salman Khan. No one can touch him)."

She further added, "Maine Assistant police commissioner ko call kiya and bola 'Juhu Police meri madad nahin kar rahi hain. Pata nahin kya majbori rahi hongi, upar se koi dabab ayaa hoga ki mera statement na liya jayein. Mai yehi soch rahi hu ki agar ek celebrity ke sath aisa ho sakata hain toh ek aam mahila ke sath kya kuch nahin hota hoga." This translates to: (I have informed Assistant police commissioner that Juhu Police isn't helping me I don't know why my statement is not being taken, there might be some kind of pressure against it I wonder what can happen to an ordinary woman if a celebrity is being treated in such a way) ,"

Who is Sherlyn Chopra?

Actor-model Sherlyn Chopra is one of the women who have accused Sajid Khan of sexual harassment.

Sajid Khan gets support from actors and FWICE

A set of actors have come out in support of Sajid Khan and are of the view that everyone has the right to earn money.

Sajid Khan has the right to earn his living

Earlier this month, the chief of the Delhi Commission of Women Swati Maliwal wrote to the minister of information and broadcasting, Anurag Thakur in which she urged that Sajid should not be part of the Bigg Boss 16, citing several allegations of sexual misconduct against him. In fact, FWICE had supported Sajid and written a letter to the minister of information and broadcasting, Anurag Thakur stating that Sajid was banned for a year and has already served the punishment. FWICE said in the letter that the Indian Film and Television Director's Association (IFTDA) had received complaints against Sajid back then and had suggested a one-year ban on Sajid. FWICE also agreed and imposed the ban after investigations by the POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) committee at IFTDA.

Back then Sajid Khan c-operated with the IFTDA and FWICE and obeyed the decision of the POSH Committee. FWICE was satisfied with his behaviour during the period of his ban on Shri Sajid Khan was lifted by the FWICE on 14.03.2019.