Dubai, the largest and most populous city in the United Arab Emirates, is home to some of the world's firsts such as the tallest building (Burj Khalifa), only 7-star hotel (Burj Al Arab) and others. The sprawling city is all set to showcase yet another expensive stuff - world's most expensive pair of shoes.

Crafted by UAE-based Jada Dubai in collaboration with Passion Jewellers, the Passion Diamond shoe is up for grabs for 62.4 million dirham ($17 million) that translates into an eye-watering Rs 123 crore. To put it into perspective, the price is nearly what you need to pay for 12 units of Rolls-Royce Phantom 8th-gen launched in India at Rs 9.5 crore (ex-showroom).

The unveiling of the world's costliest shoes has been scheduled for Wednesday. And the organisers have chosen Burj Al Arab as the venue and approximately 50 guests including VVIPs, deeply-pocketed individuals and media are invited for the launch event.

Why the Passion Diamond shoe is so expensive?

The Passion Diamond shoe is made of gold and hundreds of diamonds while the highlight is the two imposing D-flawless diamonds of 15 carats each. A total of 236 diamonds has been used in the shoes. Jada Dubai and Passion Jewellers took nine months to design and create the luxurious footwear.

The organisers will show a prototype of a size 36 shoes for the event while the actual shoes will be made as per the size requirements of the buyer. In addition, Jada Dubai will also launch three more limited edition creations made with diamonds, rubies, gold and pearls.

"We had to prototype many shoes in Italy in order to find the perfect shape, perfect heel and the perfect colour. Even inside, the logos of both companies are made of gold, which is very thin, so it will be very comfortable for walking," said Maria Majari, co-founder and creative director of Jada Dubai, who designed the shoes.

The sale of Passion Diamond shoe will pip UK designer Debbie Wingham's high heels as the most expensive footwear. Debbie Wingham's high heels were priced at $15.1 million (Rs 109 crore).