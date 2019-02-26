Indian Air Force (IAF) jets carried out a strike across the Line of Control and destroyed major terrorist camps in Balakot sector early on Tuesday morning.

Few hours after India attacked Pakistan, the Indian Army tweeted a Hindi poem which says that "if you are docile and polite before the enemy, he may consider you as a coward, the way Kauravas treated Pandavas".

Peace overtures, the poem says, is possible only when you are in a powerful position and capable to win.

IAF bombed terror camps at multiple locations across the Line of Control on the Pakistani side, 12 days after the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group carried out the Pulwama attack in Kashmir, which left 40 CRPF jawans dead, sparking outrage in the country.