Tamil movie star Vijay Sethupathi, currently on a roll after his latest film Maharaja has been received well, is said to have rejected a role in Ram Charan's forthcoming film with director Buchi Babu. Also Read: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi's Debut Novel Reveals Aspects Of The Collegium System Sources from Chennai are of the view that he does not want to be stereotyped.

In Maharaja, Sethupathi played a father figure and before then he was a heartless dad for Krithi Shetty in this Telugu flick called Uppena. This actor who is known for his insightful selection of roles mentioned that he did not like repeating similar roles even though they had offered him good money. "Vijay knows what he wants. Even though the offer was tempting, he refused it because he wanted to do different characters in Telugu cinema," the source added.

After this occurrence, producers approached popular Kannada hero Shivaraj Kumar to do this crucial part. One can also say that Shivaraj Kumar seems fit enough to play big figures but only confirmed joining other cast members like Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor.

Vijay Sethupathi is currently having the best years of his career, especially after the success of Maharaja which turned out to be the highest-grossing film in his life. The movie was a hit not only in Tamil but also did phenomenally well in Telugu grossing over Rs 10 crores; this was indeed a personal landmark for Sethupathi. He has endeared himself to Tollywood fans and has become popular among Telugu audiences due to his versatility and talent.

Since then, he has made a name for himself with films like Uppena, where he portrayed an evil feudal lord, as it instantly turned him into a household name. The next step for the actor is to take on more lead roles thereby solidifying his position as an actor who can play any role with ease and at most respected both in Tamil and Telugu cinema.