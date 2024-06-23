Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar is a major star in Karnataka and his fame has grown further with recent appearances in some of the big movies. He made a notable cameo in Rajinikanth's film Jailer and also appeared in Dhanush's Captain Miller.

In a recent interview, Shiva Rajkumar shared details about his upcoming projects outside the Kannada Film Industry particularly his role in Ram Charan's movie RC16.

During an interview, Shiva Rajkumar spoke enthusiastically about his character in RC16 describing it as very unique. He said, "The weight of that character is different. I do not know how he thought of that."

He also expressed his admiration for Ram Charan. "Ram Charan was very happy to hear I was part of the project and said that he likes me a lot. I like Charan too; he is a very nice person and a great actor," Shiva Rajkumar shared.

The actor also talked about the importance of his character in the movie noting that it has a unique purpose. He credited the film's director Buchi Babu Sana for seeing the potential in him for this role.

Shiva Rajkumar recounted the moment when the director Buchi Babu Sana narrated the movie's story to him. "He narrated the story with his hands folded. I told him not to do that and to narrate it freely," he said. "He asked me only for 30 minutes. It took 1 hour and 30 minutes to narrate it. I heard the full story. His thought process itself is different," Shiva Rajkumar explained.

The excitement around RC16 is palpable. The film directed by Buchi Babu Sana, promises something special. Actor Vijay Sethupathi has also praised the film and its director in a recent interview.

RC16 stars Ram Charan, Shiva Rajkumar and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles and is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The music for the film is composed by AR Rahman. Reports suggest that Ram Charan will undergo a significant physical transformation for his role in the movie.