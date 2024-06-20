Today is a special day for superstar Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela as their daughter Klin Kaara celebrates her first birthday on June 20. To mark this milestone, Upasana took to her Instagram and shared a touching video capturing the family's first emotional moments with Klin Kaara after her birth.

To commemorate the occasion, Upasana posted a nostalgic video from the day Klin Kaara was born. Sharing the video, Upasana wrote, "Happiest first birthday my darling Klin Kaara Konidela. You complete us. Thank you for bringing so much joy and happiness into our lives. I've watched this video a million times."

The video not only features Ram Charan and Upasana but also shows Chiranjeevi and Upasana's parents sharing their joy at the new addition to the family. There are also glimpses of Ram and Upasana's grand wedding. The video beautifully captures the moment when Ram Charan introduced Klin Kaara to his family shortly after her birth. His joy at becoming a father is evident.

Previously, Ram Charan had shared this video on Upasana's birthday on July 20, 2023. Upasana re-shared it today for Klin Kaara's birthday, mentioning she had watched it countless times.

More about Ram Charan and Upasana

Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their daughter Klin Kaara on June 20, 2023, after 11 years of marriage. In a recent interview, Upasana praised Ram Charan for being a hands-on father. She shared, "During my postpartum period, my husband was like my therapist and stayed with me at my parents' house. I understand not all mothers have the same experience so it's important for them to prioritize their well-being and seek professional help if needed."

Upasana also talked about Ram Charan's involvement in raising Klin Kaara adding, "His loving attention and active participation in raising Klin Kaara have enriched this phase further. Even her eating habits mirror Mr. C. She's a true Konidela."