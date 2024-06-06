Pawan Kalyan, who transitioned from acting to politics, secured a win in the Pithapuram Assembly seat in Andhra Pradesh on June 4. He defeated his opponent Vanga Geetha from YSRCP with a majority of 70,354 votes.

In response to his win, Renu Desai posted a video on Instagram expressing her happiness. She wrote, "So happy for Aadya and Akira and I hope the AP state people benefit from this verdict." The video also features their daughter enjoying a soft drink in glass which is a symbol of Pawan Kalyan's Janasena Party.

At the same time, netizens have started messaging her asking when will Akira make his acting debut to which Renu wrote, "Please understand that I am Akira's first fan since the minute he was born and I am myself desperately hoping that he starts acting soon but I have to respect his decision and feelings. So stop dissing me all the time regarding his acting debut," she wrote today on Instagram.

For those unfamiliar with their history, Pawan Kalyan and Renu Desai got married on January 28, 2009. They have a son born in 2004 and a daughter born in 2010. The couple filed for divorce in 2011 which was finalized in 2012. Despite their separation, they appear to maintain a friendly relationship.

Alongside his political victory, Pawan Kalyan has several upcoming film projects. His highly anticipated film OG AKA They Call Him OG is set to release this year. Directed by Saaho fame director Sujeeth this action thriller is eagerly awaited by fans.

Additionally Pawan Kalyan stars in Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit which is a fantasy action film set in the 17th-century Mughal Empire. This project has been in development for a while. On the other hand, Pawan will also portray a police officer in Ustaad Bhagat Singh directed by Harish Shankar.