Leading Tollywood actor Jr NTR has congratulated Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu on the impressive performance of his party in Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

The actor congratulated his uncle Chandrababu Naidu through a social media post on Wednesday, conveying his 'congratulations' to the TDP supremo for scoring a historic victory. He hoped that this victory would take Andhra Pradesh ahead on the path of development.

Jr NTR also congratulated Chandrababu Naidu's son Nara Lokesh for his victory with a huge majority. TDP general secretary Lokesh was elected from Mangalagiri Assembly constituency by a margin of over 90,000 votes.

Jr NTR also congratulated his uncle and popular actor N. Balakrishna over his hat-trick victory in Hindupur Assembly constituency. Besides, he also wished his aunt and state BJP president D. Purandeswari on her victory in the Lok Sabha polls from Rajahmundry constituency.

Jr NTR is the grandson of TDP founder and former chief minister late N. T. Rama Rao, who was popularly called NTR. He is the son of N. Harikrishna, an actor and a former minister, who passed away a few years ago.

Chandrababu Naidu is the son-in-law of NTR, a legendary actor who had floated TDP in early 1980s. Through another post, Jr NTR congratulated popular actor and Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan over his emphatic victory. Pawan Kalyan was elected to the Assembly from Pithapuram constituency.

TDP-JSP-BJP alliance stormed to power in Andhra Pradesh by winning 164 seats in the 175-member Assembly. The alliance also bagged 21 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

(With inputs from IANS)