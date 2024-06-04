The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has taken a big lead as per the initial trends from the counting of votes for Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections on Tuesday.

The Telugu Desam Party-led alliance was leading in 56 constituencies, while the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) was ahead in only 13 segments in the 175-member Assembly.

TDP alone was ahead in 45 segments. The Jana Sena Party (JSP) led by actor-politician Pawan Kalan was leading in eight seats, while the BJP was ahead in three segments.

Chief Minister and YSRCP President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP President and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had taken early leads in Pulivendula and Kuppam, respectively. Pawan Kalyan was also leading in the Pithapuram Assembly constituency.

The NDA was also leading in 19 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The TDP was ahead in 14 constituencies, the BJP candidates had taken the lead in four constituencies, while the JSP was ahead in one seat. YSRCP candidates were leading in five constituencies.

In 2019, the YSRCP secured a landslide victory, winning 151 of the 175 Assembly seats with a 49.95 per cent vote share. The TDP could secure 23 seats with 39.17 per cent of the votes, while the remaining seat went to the Jana Sena.

YSRCP had also won 22 Lok Sabha seats while the remaining three went to the TDP. This time, the state witnessed a direct fight between the YSRCP and the NDA, comprising TDP, Jana Sena, and the BJP. For the Assembly elections, a total of 2,387 candidates are in the fray, while for the 25 Lok Sabha seats, 454 contestants are in the fray.

