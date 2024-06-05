Pawan Kalyan won his maiden election from Pithapuram Assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh. The Jana Sena Founder and Telugu superstar received 70,534 votes defeating Vanga Geetha from the YSR Congress Party. As soon as the results were declared, celebs from the southern film industry flocked to congratulate the superstar on social media.

Celebs pour in congratulatory wishes

"Heartiest congratulations to @PawanKalyan garu on this tremendous victory . Your hardwork, dedication and commitment to serve the people for years has always been heart touching . Best wishes for your new journey to serve the people," Allu Arjun wrote. "Congratulations sir @PawanKalyan So Happy and Proud. Love," Adivi Sesh wrote.

"Congratulations On Your Well Deserved Victory @PawanKalyan Garu. Your Tireless Effort & Unwavering Commitment Have Truly Paid off. Congratulations #NandamuriBalaKrishna Garu For Landslide Victory, Your Hard Work, Dedication & Vision Have Earned You This Unparalleled Love In Masses," Kajal Aggarwal commented.

"Congratulations @ncbn gaaru on the thumping victory. Hope you and the alliance will lead the state to a bright and prosperous future," Nani congratulated. "Both of us started winning here. Congratulations "POWER STAR" sorry "PITHAPURAM MLA" "THE GAME CHANGER" @PawanKalyan sir, on the massive win. Your hardwork,determination and honesty in this journey is a true inspiration. Cant wait to see you in this new role #janasena (sic)," Karthikeya commented.

Pawan Kalyan's post after winning

"A proud day for our family! Congratulations to my @PawanKalyan Garu on his phenomenal win!" Ram Charan tweeted. Pawan Kalyan also took to social media to thank his supporters and express gratitude towards PM Modi. "Hon. Shri @narendramodi ji, I extend heartfelt congratulations on the NDA's triumph in the Lok Sabha and Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections. Thank you for the immense support in making the #JanasenaTDPBJP Alliance emerge victorious," he wrote.

"The people of Andhra Pradesh have bestowed upon us an exceptional mandate. Together with our Alliance partners, we shall work diligently for the progress of Andhra Pradesh in the years to come," he further added.