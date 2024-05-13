South Indian Iconic star Allu Arjun is making headlines once again, but this time it's not for his upcoming movie Pushpa 2: The Rule. Instead, it's for a legal tangle he finds himself in regarding the Andhra Pradesh elections.

During the election campaign for his friend and YSRCP MLA Shilpa Ravi, Allu Arjun's presence caused quite a stir. A large crowd gathered outside the MLA's house, creating chaos and making it difficult for the authorities to manage. This incident led to a case being filed against the actor for allegedly violating election rules.

The problem arose because the gathering occurred during a period when the election code of conduct was in place in Andhra Pradesh. Under Section 144, which prohibits large gatherings, the police took action and registered a case against Allu Arjun and MLA Reddy.

It's reported that MLA Reddy invited Allu Arjun without proper permission, leading to the situation escalating. The case was registered by Deputy Tehsildar P Ramachandra Rao, tasked with overseeing elections in the Nandyala constituency.

Earlier on Saturday, after meeting Reddy at his residence amid huge fan fare, Allu Arjun clarified during a press interaction that his visit to Nandyala was solely to assist his friend and not to endorse any political faction. He expressed his support for Shilpa Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy, affirming that his friend had not solicited any favors from him. Allu Arjun reiterated his intention to stand by Reddy, extending his best wishes to him during the election campaign.

"He never asked any favour from me. I am here to support him and my best wishes are with him," said the actor.

Moving away from the legal controversy, Allu Arjun is busy with his upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule. Reuniting with Rashmika Mandanna, the film is set to hit theaters on August 15, 2024. Directed by Sukumar, the movie promises to be another blockbuster, following the success of its predecessor, Pushpa: The Rise.