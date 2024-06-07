Megastar Chiranjeevi welcomed brother Pawan Kalyan with dhol, flowers, aarti and crackers after his party's stupendous win at the recently held Lok Sabha elections. Pawan has won the elections for the first time and is now the MP of Pithapuram in Andhra Pradesh. Ram Charan, who campaigned actively for his uncle, received the Tholi Prema actor and his family amidst colourful celebrations.

Pawan then respectfully touched Chiranjeevi's feet, followed by cake cutting. All the megastar family members, including Varun Tej, and Sai Durga Tej, his niece Niharika Konidela, his son Akira Nandan, and others, were present. Pawan was accompanied by his wife, Anna Lezhneva, and son, Akira Nandan.

One visible absentee from the celebrations is Allu Arjun and his family members. Otherwise, a regular attendee at all the megastar family functions, the absence of the Pushpa star has led to rumours of a rift in the family. However, the actor congratulated his uncle with a tweet but was brutally trolled by fans. His tweet reads, "My best wishes to Pawan Kalyan for his amazing victory. Your hard work, persistence, and heart touching to serve the people. Best wishes for your new journey."

Earlier, Arjun's visit to YSRCP MLA Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy's house triggered a controversy as it overshadowed the roadshow of Telugu Desam chief N Chandrababu Naidu (Pawan's ally) in the town, with Naidu experiencing a low turnout. Interestingly, Allu Arjun also conveyed his best wishes to Pawan Kalyan, who is campaigning for his party Jana Sena along with its allies TD and BJP.

In his tweet, Arjun said, "My heartfelt wishes to Pawan Kalyan on your election journey. I have always been immensely proud of your commitment to public service. As a family member, my love and support will always be with you. Best wishes for achieving all your aspirations." Despite this, speculations have arisen about a family rift, as Arjun supports the ruling YSR Congress while his uncle, Jana Sena chief, is aligned with the NDA.