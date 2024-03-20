The buzz around Global Star Ram Charan's 16th film project in his career is very huge. Revealing an intriguing development about the film to the fans, the makers have announced the grand launch of the film today.

Today, the grand launching ceremony of RC16 took place in Hyderabad. The entire movie unit, along with some well-known guests from the industry, came together to kick off this much-awaited venture.

Ram Charan is teaming up with director Buchi Babu Sana for this high-budget action entertainer. The title for this pan-Indian project is yet to be finalized.

Director Buchi Babu Sana is a blockbuster debutant who made a strong entry into Tollywood as a director with the super hit film Uppena. The success of this project gave him the opportunity to work with pan-Indian actor Ram Charan, and now he is busy with the pre-production activities of the film.

The talented Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is all set to debut on Tollywood screens as the female lead in this film. The fans are super excited to watch her on-screen chemistry with Ram Charan.

Venkata Satish Kilaru, under Vriddhi Cinemas, is on board to pool resources for this big-budget, star-studded film. The movie is going to mark their first production venture. The makers have already roped in legendary music director AR Rahman to compose the music for this much-anticipated flick.

Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, is set to make her Telugu debut with Devara, alongside Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan, directed by Koratala Siva. RC 16 is her second Telugu film, and expectations are high for this one as well.