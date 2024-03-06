Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor turned 27 today. On this occasion, the actor visited the Tirumala Balaji temple in the Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh, with her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, and friend Orry (Orhaan Avatramani).

A video of Janhvi seeking blessings at Lord Tirumala Balaji temple rumoured boyfriend Shikhar and friend Orry has surfaced online

In another video, Janhvi visited the Tirumala Temple for the darshan of Lord Venkatesh. Arriving at the temple, Janhvi was granted VIP access, where she had the privilege of witnessing the initial darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy. She was also seen performing traditional rituals, including the recitation of Vedic hymns, on the temple stage.

What did she wear?

For the divine darshan, the actor looked stunning in a red silk saree with a necklace with jhumkis. Shikhar and Orry wore angavastram and veshti. While exiting, Janhvi bowed her head on the temple floor while Shikhar and Orry followed her.

The trio were hounded by fans for selfies at the temple premises.

Fans were in awe of seeing Orry in traditional white mundu.

A user wrote, "Never thought I'd see Orry in a veshti and angavastram."

Another mentioned "Sanskari Orry."

Birthday wishes for Janhvi Kapoor

Earlier today, Janhvi's sister Khushi Kapoor shared some sweet childhood pictures of herself with her elder sister.

Janhvi's sister Khushi shared throwback pictures and wrote, "Happy birthday to my favourite human. Love you the most." In another pic, she wrote, "My biggest cheerleader and my biggest headache".

Shikhar took to Instagram stories and shared two pictures, one capturing an intimate moment in front of the Eiffel Tower and another showing Janhvi with dogs.

While Orry wrote, "Happy birthday @janhvikapoor !! I love & need you too"

Work Front

Janhvi was last seen in Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. She will be seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the movie will be written and directed by filmmaker Shashank Khaitan. It will be released in theatres on April 25, 2025.

The project reteams Dhawan with Khaitan, who directed the actor in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017).

Janhvi Kapoor had last visited Tirupati in January and had shared pictures from her visit. She wrote in the caption, "And now it feels like 2024 has begun."

Janhvi is making her Telugu debut with NTR Jr.'s Devara. On the occasion of her birthday, she was also announced as the female lead of Ram Charan's next film, tentatively titled RC16.