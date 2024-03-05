The three-day grand pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were held in Jamnagar. Who's who from the film fraternity graced their presence. Several global bigwigs and sports celebs also attended the event. From Ranbir, Alia, Deepika, Ranveer, Salman, SRK were called. A section of A-listers celebs were missing from the pre-wedding festivities.

From Kartik Aaryan, Virat Kohli, and Anushka Sharma to Kangana Ranaut, a section of celebs were not at Ambani's three-day bash.

On Tuesday morning, most of the celebs arrived in Mumbai after attending the pre-wedding.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's absence at the pre-wedding has already been most talked about. However, amid the chatter, Kangana seemingly took a jibe at celebrities who attended and performed at the three-day pre-wedding festivity.

Kangana Ranaut takes a sly dig at celebs who performed at the Ambani bash

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, she also compared herself to late singer Lata Mangeshkar and said she wouldn't dance at the weddings even if she would be offered five million to do so.

Kangana shared a screenshot of an article on the late singer. The headline read, "Even if you give me five million dollars I won't come: When Lata Mangeshkar refused to sing at wedding." Along with it, she wrote, "I have been through worse financial setbacks, but Lata ji and I are only two people who have massive hit songs (fashion ka jalwa, ghani baawli ho gayi, London thumkda, Sadi galli, Vijay bhawa etc.) to our credit."

She continued, "But no matter how many temptations I got I never danced in the weddings, many super hit item songs were also offered to me, and soon I avoided award shows also. It takes strong character and dignity to say no to fame and money, in the world short cuts young generation needs to understand only wealth one can acquire is the wealth of integrity (thumbs up emoji)."

Netizens slammed Kangana for taking a dig at celebs dancing at a wedding.

On Saturday night, several were seen dancing at the pre-wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Fans for the first time saw Aamir Khan, SRK, and Salman Khan on stage as they grooved to Naatu Naatu. Ram Charan also joined them. Manish Malhotra, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Alia- Ranbir, and Deepika- Ranveer danced and set the stage ablaze with their electrifying performances.

Indian artists Diljit Dosanjh, Akon, Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh, Lucky Ali, and Udit Narayan performed for the couple and the guests, several film stars such as Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, Deepika, Ranveer, Kiara, Kareena and others danced on stage.

International icons Akon and Rihanna performed live.

Other celebs who amped up the glam quotient were Sachin Tendulkar, Sara, Anjali Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Rani Mukerji, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and Aditya Roy Kapur, were also present.

Kangana's film

Kangana will be seen with R Madhavan in a psychological film soon. She will be seen in Emergency wherein she plays the role of Indira Gandhi. The film marks her debut in direction.