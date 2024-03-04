The three-day wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant come to an end. Who's who from the elite dignitaries made their presence felt at the wedding. After skipping the first two days of the function, the Bachchan family made their presence felt on the third day of Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani pre-wedding festivities.

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Navya Naveli, and Agastya Nanda attended the wedding in stunning ethnic traditional outfits.

After skipping first two days of the grand Ambani pre-wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwariya Rai and Aardhya were seen in the temple where Ambani along with other guests gathered to bless the soon-to-be bride and groom.

On day 3, the "Hashtakshar" ceremony was held that saw wearing ethnic Indian outfits. After blessing the bride and groom Bachchan's family headed to the airport on Sunday late evening.

First visuals of Abhishek, Aaradhya and Aishwarya at temple premise

Several videos and pictures of Bachchan's family exiting the venue surfaced online. In the clips, Jaya Bachchan stepped out of the car and headed first. While Big B, Shweta, and Navya waited for Aishwarya-Aaradhya to step down from the car.

Eagle-eyed netizens spotted Jaya smiling at paps but didn't wait with other family members and walked away first. This didn't go down well with the social media users.

A user wrote, "Why is Jaya Ji always giving this angry look.."

Another mentioned, "Aiswarya is the only one who smiled. She's always sweet.."

A section of netizens also saw Aishwarya holding Aaradhya's hand.

The third one said, "Is it necessary to hold Aradhya's hand all time..!"

Recently, Navya heaped praise on her cousin Aaradhya.

In an interview with News18 Showsha, Navya was asked to give some advice to Aaradhya, to which Navya said that her young cousin's sister actually doesn't need any tips from her.

Navya heaped praise on Aaradhya and she is extremely "assured, confident" and someone aware of the happenings, which she feels is "a very commendable thing."

"I feel she's far wiser than I was when I was 12. She's very intelligent and I think more aware of things than I was maybe at her age. So it's actually great to see that the entire generation grew up being so much more aware of the world, so much more aware of society and things around them, so I don't know what advice I would give her," Navya said.

Navya added, "She also added that Aaradhya is so aware of things and is very wise. "I think I just admire her at such a young age, Just happy to have a younger sister in the house to share things with."