Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan might not have attended all the pre-wedding functions of Radhika and Anant, but they did, the trio made sure all eyes were on them. Aishwarya Rai was nothing less than a vision as she attended the hastaakshar ceremony of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani in Jamnagar.

Aaradhya grabs spotlight

Aishwarya turned heads as she arrived at the venue with Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Navya, Shweta, Abhishek and Aaradhya. However, more than the former beauty queen, it was her grown up daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan who grabbed the spotlight this time. The little Bachchan girl seemed to have changed her hairstyle and looked exquisite in a white lehenga choli. Her free flowing hair and beautiful face made many comment on how she has started looking exactly like Aishwarya now.

Netizens impressed

"Now she has started looking like mommy ash," wrote a user. "Aaradhya is the little Aishwarya," another user commented. "Aaradhya is reminding of young Aishwarya," a social media user opined. "The change a hairstyle can bring," another social media user commented. "Aradhya is looking gorgeous," read one of the comments. "Finally she has a new hairstyle she looks all grown up and gorgeous," another comment read.

"Soo much difference in Aradhya...Hats off to Aishwarya..she accepted the age gracefully n started dressing according ly unlike many her contemporaries," was one more of the comments. "Gorgeou mommy and daughter," "beautiful aaradhya", "aaradhya the next big thing" were some more comments on the pictures and videos of the Bachchan family doing the rounds.

Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were seen cheering and dancing to the dhol beats at the puja during Radhika – Anant's pre-wedding function. The trio busted all the rumours doing the rounds of things not being well in the family with their affection for one another.