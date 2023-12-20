Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are the power couple who made our belief in the institution of marriage stronger. Theirs was a love story that seemed nothing less than a fairy tale. Their romance made us believe in happily ever afters. And that is precisely the reason why the news and speculations around their separation has triggered nationwide buzz.

The everyday fights

Amid all the noise around their alleged separation, an old interview of the couple has taken over social media. In the Vogue interview, when the duo gets asked how often they fight, pat comes Aishwarya's reply, "Oh, every day." However, Abhishek added, "But they're more like disagreements, not fights. They're not serious, they're healthy. It'd be really boring otherwise."

Abhishek Bachchan further added that women don't like to make up so he is the one who always makes the first move. He added that they have a rule that they don't sleep on a fight and also remarked that that men often say sorry because they are tired and want to just crash on the bed. He also added that despite everything said and done, women are a superior race and are always right.

Who makes up?

Bachchan Jr went on to add, "Me! Me. Women don't make up! But we have a rule—we don't sleep on a fight. And in defence of all men, I want to tell you, half the time the reason we give in and say sorry is because we're just so sleepy and want to go to bed! Besides, women are the superior race, and they're always right. The sooner men accept that, the better. It doesn't matter what you say, even if you have concrete proof, in their world, it's futile, it makes no sense."

The rumours around Aishwarya and Abhishek heading for splitsville has shocked the nation. Amitabh Bachchan has been sharing cryptic posts ever since the rumours have surfaced. However, the former beauty queen and the Ghoomer actor gave the rumours a bit of a pause with their recent joint appearance at Aaradhya Bachchan's annual day function at Dhirubhai Ambani International School. The event was also attended by other celebrity parents like Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and more.