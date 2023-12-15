The rumours around Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan heading for splitsville is far from over. Even after their joint appearance at Archies launch where they were seen rooting for nephew Agastya Nanda, netizens were quick to decode their body language and how it was all just for a show. Amid all this, Amitabh Bachchan has shared a long note on his blog post talking about difficulties and frustrations.

Amitabh Bachchan talks about frustration

However, it is not related to the Bachchan family's chaos. "The frustration when pictures take so long to get uploaded on blog (along with an angry emoji). The delays are causing anxiety among some of the very concerned Ef and the word is that the suspense is getting difficult to bear .. so I wish to first say sorry and then explain the situations," Big B wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan further wrote that because of hectic work schedules his blog posts have also become irregular. He also added that he is advised to take 6-7 hrs of sleep hence so that the work doesn't suffer. "Work schedules have been such that the timings are irregular and hence the Blog as well .. early calls and late finishes .. neither of which are conducive to time to sit and write – either in the morning or late night .. late nights are being advised to get 6-7 hr sleep so the day for work does not suffer," he added.

On withdrawal symptoms

Amitabh Bachchan also revealed his sadness over Kaun Banega Crorepati coming to an end and facing withdrawal symptoms. "Like last night was 3 episodes one after another .. different settings, different audiences, different characters and different timings .. start at 6 end at 3 am this morning .. There is also the regret of the season KBC coming to an end and all the withdrawal symptoms among cast and crew," he concluded.

There have been speculations of trouble brewing in Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's marital world for several months now. Fans also spotted AB Jr without his wedding ring recently questioned him on the same.