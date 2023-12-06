Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati has been ruling the TRP charts. Sr Bachchan has been hosting the reality quiz show for decades and still continues to rule the hearts with his wit and charm on the show. For a while now we have seen Big B conducting the quiz show wearing a hand bandage. Here's why.

Amitabh talks about non operational hand

In a recent blog, Amitabh Bachchan spoke about his "bandaged hand" which was leading to his delayed writings. Amitabh went on to call his right hand a "non-operational" one. "There is a serious problem in the delyed writings and the reason is the bandaged right hand .. so messages and Blog suffer .. I need to be excused please .. But i shall make up for it .. as the hand heals .. Love," Big B had written on his blog.

When fans asked Big B the reason behind wearing the hand bandage, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham actor had further written that it was their love that he had wrapped around his hand. He also said that the emotions of the audience and his fans brings him to tears.

He further explains

"Off to work .. no not this morning but the morning before .. still running on bandaged hand and all .. and they ask from the audience in the Break what happened to the hand and why the bandage .. I tell them : It is all the love you give me wrapped around my wrist .. Truly it is the love and affection of the well wishers that surrounds me ever and about .. they see me on KBC after 30-40 years of a wait and their emotion is so palpable that it moves one to tears..," he wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki

Amitabh Bachchan will soon be seen in Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan in pivotal roles. "Welcome Kamal .. great working with you again .. it's been a while," Amitabh Bachchan had written on social media welcoming the legendary actor to the shooting. Prabhas had also expressed his excitement on working with Kamal Haasan and taken to social media to express it.

"A moment that will be etched in my heart forever. Honored beyond words to collaborate with the legendary @ikamalhaasan sir in #ProjectK. The opportunity to learn and grow alongside such a titan of cinema is a dream come true moment," he wrote.