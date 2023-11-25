Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is a doting father to Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan. The actor had said that he never discriminated between his two kids and had said that he would divide his property among his kids.

Amitabh Bachchan gifts Rs 50 crore bungalow Prateeksha to daughter Shweta Bachchan

And now reportedly Big B has gifted his Juhu bungalow named Prateeksha to his daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda. The bungalow is located in the prime location of Mumbai's Juhu area and is valued at a whopping Rs 50.63 crore.

Prateeksha is located at a distance of one kilometre from Amitabh Bachchan's house Jalsa.

As per a report by Money Control, a gift deed was signed on November 8, and ₹ 50.65 lakh was paid as stamp duty. The bungalow, which falls under the Vithal Nagar Cooperative Housing Society Ltd, is spread across two plots. The size of the plots is 890.47 sq m and 674 sq. The valuation of the property is ₹ 50 crore, reported India Today.

As per Vogue India, Prateeksha was the first house bought by Amitabh Bachchan. The actor used to live with his parents — legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, and Teji Bachchan. The house was named by the legendary poet himself.

During season 14 of the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan opened up about the house. He said, "This name was given by my father and there is a line in his father's poem which says, 'Swagat sabke liye yahan par nehin kisike liye Prateeksha'".

For the unversed, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also got married at Prateeksha.

The Bachchan family later relocated to their current residence, Jalsa, which is also in Mumbai's Juhu area. The two-storey bungalow is a popular tourist spot.

Meanwhile, the third bungalow that Amitabh owns is Janak which is used as an office by the actor.

Work front

At the age of 81, Amitabh is one of the busiest actors in the industry. He was last seen in Tiger Shroff's film titled Ganapath: A Hero Is Born. Another project that he's currently working on is Kalki 2898. The film stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles.