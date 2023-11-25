Power couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are grabbing headlines with each passing day inside the house. The actor has been accusing Vicky of not being emotionally available and giving her time. Vicky on the other hand is finding it hard to understand what Ankita wants inside the house from her.

Recently, Ankita revealed that she wasn't feeling well and wanted to go home and also underwent a pregnancy test. She also craved eating sour inside the house.

Ankita tests negative for pregnancy

According to a Times Now report, Ankita Lokhande is not pregnant as her test report has come out negative. Revealing the same, a source informed the portal, "uske test aur sab kuch huye the, baad mein pucha ki report kya aaya toh unhone (referring to Ankita) bola (her tests were done and it's negative).

However, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain haven't yet mentioned the pregnancy report in Bigg Boss 17.

Upon hearing this Ankita Lokhande's fans took to social media and quizzed what was the drama around pregnancy all about.

A user wrote, "But why she alwys hid e stomach and eat sour liite food w e sw in wkv also I thnk thy hide truth.."

Another asked, "Why did she make noise about this."

Weekend Ka Vaar updates

The episode showed Salman Khan unmasking Vicky and Munawar's game in front of the BB housemates

Ankita Lokhande tries clearing her issue with Mannara Chopra to which she later mentions she does not want to clear things with her. Ankita tries to put her point across to Mannara, 'Logon ki baat mein mat aaiye'.(Don't talk about people).

To this, Mannara screams at her and says, "Watch your tone; I am not friends with you, so please speak politely with me." Ankita then says, "Ab baat mat karna." (Don't talk to me).

"No, no, you listen to me now. I have told you already that at my lowest point, you did groupism agai me." Ankita once again tries to clarify, "I am still clearing that I was trying to keep things good from the end between us." Mannara shut Ankita saying, "Mat kariye, mat kariye na." (Don't do , don't do) Ankita then yells at her.

After Navid Sole's mid-week elimination earlier this week, five Bigg Boss 17 contestants got nominated for eviction in Week 6 - Anurag Dobhal, Ankita Lokhande, Sana Raees Khan, Sunny Aryaa aka Tehelka, and Jigna Vora. One of them will finally bid adieu to the reality show in tonight's (November 25) episode.