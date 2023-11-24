Power couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are grabbing headlines with each passing day inside the house. The couple are either fighting, arguing or getting into petty fights with other housemates.

Recently, Ankita revealed that she wasn't feeling well and wanted to go home and also underwent a pregnancy test.

The actor has been accusing Vicky of not being emotionally available and giving her time. Vicky on the other hand is finding it hard to understand what Ankita wants inside the house from her.

Amidst chaos and drama, Vicky who is in the dimaag room is getting closer to Sana. In one of the episodes, Vicky and Sana were seen holding hands. Ankita wasn't aware of the situation.

Salman Khan talks about Vicky Jain and Sana Raees Khan holding hands

On the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan will bring to light, the closeness between Vicky and Sana. And also school the duo for their cosy behaviour.

#KhanZaadi tells Vicky that had he been not married, he’d have fallen for Sana cause of the kind of fights/friendship they’ve.

To which Sana asks her “Tuney sach mein bol diya?” & goes on praising Vicky.



Does Sana have feelings for Vicky? ??#BB17 #BiggBoss17 #AnkitaLokhande pic.twitter.com/CIArRakGOs — ?????????? (@LilBitNutx) November 22, 2023

In the latest promo, Salman teases Vicky and Sana and says, "Yeh dono aaj kal haath bhi pakad rahe hai." (These two are holding hands together).

When Ankita asks who was Salman talking about, Bhaijaan adds, "Jinke haath wahan par the, unko pata hai. ( you don't even know) Ankita, are you clueless?"

Ankita affirmed and Salman said, "My Lord yeh point note kiya jaaye." (This should be noted).

He also said that Vicky is playing a safe game.

Recap of the week: Ankita hits Vicky with chappal (slipper)' twice.

Sunny Arya aka Tehelka said, "Biwi ne maari chappalein... bohot bada tehelka.(The biggest news in the county right now: Wife beats up husband with her slipper.) Vicky then picks up his slippers and wears them.

Netizens were unhappy with Ankita's attitude and called her 'toxic', a section of netizens said, had Vicky done the same thing, there would have been an outrage on social media.

Contestants so far

The reality show is currently airing on Colors TV and Jio Cinema and contestants including Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Sana Saeed, Munawar Faruqui, Khaanzadi, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, among others.