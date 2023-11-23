Alia Bhatt is reining high on the success of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She won a National award for Gangubau Kathiawala. And later kickstarted her prep for her next film titled Jigra. The actor recently appeared on Koffee With Karan season 8 with Kareena Kapoor and spoke her heart out about Ranbir Kapoor, her daughter Raha and her career.

Alia Bhatt made a head-turning appearance at the GQ Awards night

On Wednesday night, Alia Bhatt made a head-turning appearance at the GQ awards looking stunning as ever, in reddish maroon opted for a bold outfit.

The actress walked the red carpet and she did it in style. Alia Bhatt posed for paparazzo oozing oomph in a wine pant-suit with a plunging neckline.

During the photo ops paparazzi referred to her as "Aaloo ji," to which Alia replied, "Ye kya naya shuru hogya hai Aaloo ji (What is this new thing you guys have started)."

Later, Alia was asked how her daughter Raha was doing, to which Alia replied with a thumbs up and a bright grin. The paparazzi also complimented the actress on her look. "Nice look." Alia then winked at them.

Alia Bhatt shared some photos of her OOTN on her Instagram profile last night. The actress was dressed in a wine Gucci jumpsuit.

Netizens complimented Alia for her stunning outfit.

Some even reacted to her choice of outfit stating it appeared too revealing and short for her. While some joked that is she wearing Raha's clothes.

The event was attended by several other celebrities including Karan Johar, Mouni Roy, Sunny Deol, Wamiqa Gabbi and others.

Work front

Alia Bhatt married her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor in April last year at their house Vastu, in front of a few family members and close friends. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a baby daughter on November 6 last year. They named her Raha.