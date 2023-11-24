Social media influencer Orhan Awatramani or Orry is making headlines for his recent statement that he made during interviews. Orry said, I am living so I am liver..' this comment by the young influencer has cracked up the entire nation.

Orry always makes hilarious statements and is often spotted with star kids be it Nysa Devgn, or Janhvi Kapoor among others. He is also spotted partying with the biggest names in Hollywood. Orry is an entertainment package and paparazzi's favourite.

He is said to make an appearance in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card contestant.

Orry enters Bigg Boss 17

A new promo was dropped on Colors social media and according to the new promo of the show, Orry has been confirmed as a wild card contestant on the show. Salman Khan introduced Orry on stage and then teased him, "You are a wildcard contestant, what will you do with so many things?"

Orry also explained his 'I am a Liver' T-shirt to Salman.

Takes some Guts to be a Liver.

pic.twitter.com/V4SLxuKEou — AG (@alkagurha) November 21, 2023

On Thursday night, November 24, Orry also shared a selfie with Salman Khan from Bigg Boss's sets.

Orry wrote, "Just leaving this here (red siren and SOS emojis)."

Janhvi Kapoor commented, "Is the world ready?"

Veer Pahariya wrote, "Tiger with Snake ." Shikhar Pahariya added, "Aap Orry ke peeche... Orry aapke peeche too..much fun ."

Shanaya Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar also sent their love.

Earlier on Thursday, paparazzi had shared videos of Orry arriving on the set of Bigg Boss 17. In a clip, Orry can be heard saying, "Aap log mujhe vote out mat kar dena (Please do not vote me out)."

The reality show is currently airing on Colors TV and has contestants including Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Sana Saeed, Munawar Faruqui, Khaanzadi, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, among others.