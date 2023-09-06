Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. The veteran stars are known for their body of work in the industry for years. However, they aren't very tech-savvy and often refrain from posting personal details of their life on social media.

Amitabh Bachchan shares video with wife Jaya and internet can't stop gushing over Jaya's "rarest" smile

However, it's Big B who never fails to catch up with the latest trends and technology. On Wednesday, Big B dropped a cutesy reel with his actor-wife Jaya Bachchan.

The reel is from their shoot location. Big B is taking a slow-mo selfie video with Jaya. The couple are twining on shades of white and golden.

Jaya Bachchan is seated beside Amitabh and is engrossed in her phone. While Big B starts the camera and rotates his camera in different angles. At the start of the video Jaya Bachchan doesn't seem impressed with Big B's sudden on-camera activity. However, at the end, Jaya smiles for the camera.

Amitabh Bachchan simply wrote in the caption, "... At work".

This reel received immense response from their fans and followers.

Their daughter Shweta Bachchan wrote, "cute".

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli wrote, "The cutest".

Bipasha Basu wrote, "So cute." Nimrat Kaur commented, "How Lovely Sir".

Netizens were impressed with Jaya and Big B's Instagram moment.

A user wrote, "I thought Jaya ji would say ...Ye koi jagah hai ..ye koi jagah hai... but that smile." (Is this the place).

Another user wrote, "Your wife rarely smiles. You have made this unthinkable possible. You, it's you who can make her smile. She loves you more than her own children."

The next one mentioned, "Utterly shocked and surprised by seeing Jaya ji smiling!"

Big B waves to the sea of fans with love and this time with Abhishek Bachchan

On Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan met fans and well-wishers outside Jalsa, his Mumbai residence. This time it was indeed special as Big B was accompanied by Abhishek Bachchan.

The veteran star penned a note and shared a candid picture keeping his hand on his son actor Abhishek's picture.

Work front

Big B will soon be seen in 'Project K' with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. He will also feature in Tiger Shroff's 'Ganapath' and the Hindi remake of 'The Intern'.