Producer DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainment has slammed the reports that the release of Ram Charan's upcoming movie tentatively known as RC 12 has been postponed due to delay in its production.

Ram Charan has teamed up with Boyapati Srinu for the first time in his career. Hence, there is huge hype surrounding his 12th movie, which is one of the most awaited Telugu movies. On June 16, DVV Danayya announced that RC 12 would be released in the cinema halls across the globe during Sankranti 2019.

DVV Danayya tweeted, "We are delighted to announce that our upcoming film with Mega Powerstar Ram Charan & Boyapati Srinu's #RC12 will hit cinemas for Sankranthi 2019. #RC12ForSankranthi2019."

The film unit was expected to complete the shooting of RC 12 by the end of October. But recently, it was rumoured that the team has completed only 70 percent of it and another 30 days were needed to wrap up this project. Hence, it was speculated that the movie might not be released in the theatres on time.

DVV Danayya refuted the rumours saying that RC 12 is hitting screens on time. DVV Entertainment tweeted on October 31. "Contrary to some rumors which are being circulated, #RC12 is on schedule to release for Sankranthi 2019. We will announce the first look details very soon."

RC 12 is a romantic action entertainer, which has been written and directed by Boyapati Srinu and produced by DVV Danayya under banner DVV Entertainments. Devi Sri Prasad is scoring music for the film. Ram Charan will be seen romancing Bollywood actress Kiara Advani in this movie. Vivek Oberoi, Prasanna, Sneha Prasanna, Naveen Chandra, Ananya and Prashanth are in the supporting cast.