Three stills from director Boyapati Srinu's upcoming movie RC 12 starring Ram Charan were allegedly leaked on the internet on Tuesday morning and have gone viral on the social media.

After the blockbuster success of Rangasthalam, mega power star Ram Charan has been busy with the shooting for director Boyapati Srinu's next upcoming film, which is tentatively known as RC 12. The movie is said to be currently shot in Visakhapatnam and the actor is filming action sequences there.

The makers have taken all precautionary measures to stop the details of RC 12 getting leaked. But a guy has allegedly released few stills from the sets of the film. The leaked pics are the part of action sequences and Ram Charan is seen using a different kind of weapon. The photos have not only struck a chord with the fans but have also doubled their curiosity and expectations from the movie.

DVV Danayya is bankrolling RC 12 under his banner DVV Entertainment. The producer announced recently that this untitled movie is slated to hit the screens as Sankranti treat. He tweeted on June 16, "We are delighted to announce that our upcoming film with Mega Powerstar Ram Charan & Boyapati Srinu's #RC12 will hit cinemas for Sankranthi 2019. #RC12ForSankranthi2019 (sic)"

The movie buffs are now eagerly waiting to hear about the title of RC 12 and see its first look, stills, posters and teasers. The producer has kept it under wraps in a bid to retain viewers' curiosity. He has planned to wrap up the entire shoot of the film by the end of November and kick-start its promotion.

Ram Charan will be seen romancing actress Kaira Adwani of Bharat Ane Nenu fame, while Bollwood star Vivek Oberoi plays the main antagonist in RC 12. Prashanth and Aryan Rajesh will also essay some important roles in this film, which has Devi Sri Prasad's music.