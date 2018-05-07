Mega power star Ram Charan, who is basking in the success of Rangasthalam, has completed the Hyderabad schedule of director Boyapati Srinu's upcoming film, which is produced by DVV Danayya.

Weeks after Rangasthalam hit the screens, Ram Charan started filming for Boyapati Srinu's next venture. DVV Danayya, who is bankrolling it under his banner DVV Entertainments, confirmed that the actor has wrapped up a major schedule in Hyderabad. The next schedule is planned in Bangkok and it will begin on May 12.

In a statement released to the media, producer DVV Danayya said, "The coming together of a director and actor who are dear and near to the masses is quite an exciting prospect for me and I know the film will be a highly anticipated one. And we are leaving no stone unturned to make the best out of the crazy combination."

DVV Danayya added, "In Hyderabad schedule, we shot family sequences at Ramoji Film City and action scenes at Aluminium Factory. The unit is now traveling to Bangkok, where we will shoot for 15 days. This film will be a treat for mega fans and will see Ram Charan in a new avatar. With family emotions and power packed action intertwined in the film, we are making a pakka commercial entertainer."

Kiara Advani forayed into the Telugu film industry with Bharat Ane Nenu and she was successful in impressing the film goers with her glamour and performance in the film. DVV Danayya, who is impressed with her, has roped in her again and the actress will be seen romancing Ram Charan in the yet-to-be-titled movie.

The Hyderabad schedule of the movie lasted over 20 days and Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Sneha and Prashanth amongst other actors were part of it. Earlier, Vivek Oberoi shot for around 15 days.