Ram Charan has become quite a popular figure in Tollywood now. His latest blockbuster movie Rangasthalam, in which Ram Charan played Chitty Babu, has bagged him a huge critical applause.

Ram Charan is busy shooting for his upcoming project, as well as balancing his personal space as well.

One of the latest posts by Upasna Kamineni Konidela has got Ram Charan's fans worrying.

She posted a video of Ram Charan driving a car. Upasana captioned the video as "When #Ramcharan takes u on the ULTIMATE drive !! #California #diaries #ThrowbackThursday."

Ram Charan is seen driving a car which appears to be in California as mentioned by Upasana. It also hints that Ram Charan is speeding even without putting the seatbelt on.

His fans were quick to notice that the actor was driving without his seatbelt on. A few of his fans were even angry that not following road safety was irresponsible behaviour.

"Please do not ignore road safety", mentioned one fan. One of the tweets made a comment that the celebrities should not be giving such messages by ignoring road safety rules.

On the work front, Ram Charan is currently working for his upcoming movie. Mass director Boyapati Srinu is directing this movie in which Kiara Advani is the female lead. The movie is under progress.

Ram Charan will be seen in a huge multi-starer alongside Jr Ntr which is tentatively titled #RRR. Baahubali fame SS Rajamouli is the director of his much-hyped upcoming movie.