Mega power star Ram Charan is reportedly charging a bomb as his remuneration for RC 12, which is directed by Boyapati Srinu, but he is rumoured to be neglecting the film for Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Ram Charan is riding high on the blockbuster success of Rangasthalam, which has become the highest grossing Telugu film of 2018. Post this success, the Magadheera actor has hiked his remuneration to Rs 20 crore for his film. Producer DVV Danayya, who is bankrolling this project, has agreed to pay the whopping salary.

RC12 went on floor in April and the film unit was expected to wrap up its shoot by October. The film has reportedly completed only 70 per cent so far. As its shoot is progressing at a snail's pace, it needs another 35 days for its completion. This has not only increased the budget but also created a problem for other cast and crew, who have given their dates for the movies. Who is responsible for this delay?

The buzz in media is that Ram Charan's lack of interest is the reason. Twitter handle @THEPANIPURI's post reads, "#RC12 team shooting in Hyderabad with new crew, planned schedules were disturbed by last minute cancellations from #RamCharan which effected dates of cast&crew, now team is trying to wrap up. Lack of interest from hero causing troubles to producer and director. #Boyapati (sic)."

PaniPuri‏ added, "If this is to be believed, then a bad gesture from #RamCharan to neglect his movies for SyeRaa. His competitors like NTR are completing the shoot despite of some great personal losses. Did a non BB IH change his dedication and attitude? Will have to wait and see. #RC12 (sic)"

Another buzz in the industry is that Boyapati Srinu's slow pace of work is responsible. "Ram Charan is unhappy with director Boyapati Srinu's slow pace of work. He believed that the film would have been wrapped up by October, but things don't look encouraging," a source told Deccan Chronicle.

RC 12 will be a high-voltage action entertainer and Vinaya Vidheya Rama is the title considered. Kiara Advani is playing the female lead and Vivek Oberoi essays antagonist. Cameraman Rishi Punjabi has reportedly abandoned the project mid-way, as he had committed his dates for another assignment.

Vivek Oberoi and others are also facing problems of dates as they have to join other film shoots.