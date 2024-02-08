Not belying the expectations of senior economists, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) retained the repo rate at 6.50 per cent. The repo rate is the rate at which the RBI lends to the commercial banks.

Announcing the decision of the MPC after its three-day deliberations, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday that the committee decided to keep the repo rate at 6.5 per cent.

The MPC also decided not to change its stance from 'withdrawal of accomodation'.

The MPC met on February 6-8.

Markets

Following the RBI policy statement, Sensex was up 95.61 points, or 0.13%, at 72,274.61 and Nifty was up 43.80 points, or 0.20%, at 21,974.39, as of 10 am on Thursday.

Nifty closed flat on Wednesday at 21,931 levels, ahead of the RBI policy outcome. Barring IT, all other sectors ended in green, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Buying was seen in the PSU Bank and Realty sectors. The Realty sector was in momentum amid healthy Q3 numbers from the real-estate companies, while IT saw some profit booking after an up-move in the last few sessions, he said.

Overall, the market remained on the side-lines ahead of the RBI policy meeting outcome on Thursday, he added.

On the economic front, US retail sales data and China's CPI data will be released later on Wednesday.

Investors would continue to take cues from the earnings season. Insurance giant LIC will announce results on Thursday, where new business premium growth is expected to remain healthy, Khemka said.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said the domestic market exhibited cautious range-bound movement on Wednesday, despite robust PMI data and favourable global cues ahead of the RBI policy meet.

While no change in stance is anticipated, RBI's commentary on any hints regarding potential rate cuts and improvements in liquidity will be closely monitored.

