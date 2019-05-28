Yesteryear Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon is said to be essaying the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Yash's upcoming movie KGF 2, a sequel to the hit film KGF.

KGF is a period action film, which is about a young man, who embarks on a quest to conquer power and wealth from the streets of Mumbai to Kolar Gold Fields in bid to fulfil a promise made to his dying mother. The movie was released in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil and become hit with the audience of all these languages.

The makers are currently working on a sequel to director Prashanth Neel's KGF starring Yash and Srinidhi Shetty. They are leaving no stone unturned to make KGF: Chapter 2 even bigger success than Chapter 1. They are planning to rope in actors from Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in bid to woo audience from all these languages.

The names of several popular stars from Hindi, Telugu and Tamil were linked with KGF: Chapter 2 and a few of them were confirmed by the makers. Raveena Tandon is one of those Bollywood celebs. "Raveena Tandon is going to play Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and it is very important for the film," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying.

KGF is about the Kolar Gold Fields which has been banned by the Government of India. The movie covers the period between 1951 and the present day. Now, the rumours about the role of Indira Gandhi has raised curiosity about its story further. Many filmgoers are wondering over her connection with the Kolar Gold Fields.

However, Kannada superstar Yash is playing the lead role of Rocky Bhai in this high budget period drama, which has been written and directed by Prashanth Neil. The shooting of the sequel has already begun and the film is expected to hit the screens in 2020. Telugu actor Rao Ramesh playing an important role in the film.